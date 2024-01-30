Gardening boom sweeps the UK: Landscaping your way to a 70% property value boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Industry insiders from The Property Buying Company have unveiled a remarkable insight that could be a game-changer for homeowners—transforming your outdoor space into a meticulously landscaped garden has the potential to catapult your property's value by an astonishing 70%.

This revelation not only underscores the significant impact of thoughtful garden design on aesthetics and ambiance but also highlights the tangible financial benefits for homeowners. Embracing the art of landscaping is not just a lifestyle choice; it has evolved into a strategic investment that aligns with the growing appreciation for well-curated outdoor spaces in the current real estate market.

Key Features Driving Value

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK witnessing an unprecedented surge in the passion for gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Property Buying Company experts have identified key features that contribute the most to increasing a property's value:

Curated Flower Beds: Thoughtfully arranged flower beds add a touch of elegance and vibrancy, enhancing the overall appeal of the garden.

Appealing Outdoor Seating: A well-designed outdoor seating area not only provides a functional space for relaxation but also contributes to the visual charm of the garden.

Lighting: Intelligently placed lighting can transform the garden into a magical space during the evening, creating an inviting atmosphere and extending the usability of the outdoor area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eco-friendly Water-efficient Irrigation Systems: Incorporating sustainable and water-efficient irrigation systems not only aligns with environmental consciousness but also adds a modern and efficient touch to the garden.

According to renowned property expert, Tom Condon, the potential of a well-designed garden should not be underestimated in terms of enhancing a property's overall value. Condon emphasises the transformative impact of strategic landscaping, stating, "Gardens with carefully curated flower beds, appealing outdoor seating areas, and intelligently placed lighting can add substantial value to a property—sometimes up to 70%."

"Investing in high-quality, low-maintenance plants, incorporating eco-friendly elements like water-efficient irrigation systems, and ensuring a harmonious balance between greenery and hardscape elements are key considerations that resonate positively with potential buyers and contribute to a property's overall desirability," adds Condon.