Gardening boom sweeps the UK: Landscaping your way to a 70% property value boost
Industry insiders from The Property Buying Company have unveiled a remarkable insight that could be a game-changer for homeowners—transforming your outdoor space into a meticulously landscaped garden has the potential to catapult your property's value by an astonishing 70%.
This revelation not only underscores the significant impact of thoughtful garden design on aesthetics and ambiance but also highlights the tangible financial benefits for homeowners. Embracing the art of landscaping is not just a lifestyle choice; it has evolved into a strategic investment that aligns with the growing appreciation for well-curated outdoor spaces in the current real estate market.
Key Features Driving Value
The Property Buying Company experts have identified key features that contribute the most to increasing a property's value:
Curated Flower Beds: Thoughtfully arranged flower beds add a touch of elegance and vibrancy, enhancing the overall appeal of the garden.
Appealing Outdoor Seating: A well-designed outdoor seating area not only provides a functional space for relaxation but also contributes to the visual charm of the garden.
Lighting: Intelligently placed lighting can transform the garden into a magical space during the evening, creating an inviting atmosphere and extending the usability of the outdoor area.
Eco-friendly Water-efficient Irrigation Systems: Incorporating sustainable and water-efficient irrigation systems not only aligns with environmental consciousness but also adds a modern and efficient touch to the garden.
According to renowned property expert, Tom Condon, the potential of a well-designed garden should not be underestimated in terms of enhancing a property's overall value. Condon emphasises the transformative impact of strategic landscaping, stating, "Gardens with carefully curated flower beds, appealing outdoor seating areas, and intelligently placed lighting can add substantial value to a property—sometimes up to 70%."
"Investing in high-quality, low-maintenance plants, incorporating eco-friendly elements like water-efficient irrigation systems, and ensuring a harmonious balance between greenery and hardscape elements are key considerations that resonate positively with potential buyers and contribute to a property's overall desirability," adds Condon.
In the highly competitive real estate market, a thoughtfully designed garden has become an invaluable asset, appealing to buyers' desires for both beauty and functionality. As homeowners across the UK embrace the garden revolution, the trend is not just about nurturing plants; it's about cultivating a significant return on investment and creating a living space that is as financially rewarding as it is visually captivating.