Garage gains: Lancashire homebuilder reveals shifting trends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes has let its employees have their say in a survey showing the changing dynamic of uses for a garage in a property.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of properties at the Bernets Nook development in Feniscowles have garages, and the housebuilder is highlighting the versatility of its homes using a survey conducted by its employees.

As noted by The Garage Door Centre, only 40% of drivers regularly park their vehicles in their garage, with more homeowners opting for alternative uses to keep up with modern trends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having surveyed 50 of its employees, Barratt Homes identified that 70% had a garage in their home, but over a third (38%) didn’t use it to keep their vehicle.

BM - An example of a Hemsworth style home at Bernets Nook in Blackburn

The main use of a garage turned out to be additional storage space, whilst other uses included a home office, a bar for entertaining guests, and a gym space.

If the respondents were given an unlimited budget, the most desirable uses for a garage included a games room, a garden room, a workshop, a utility space, and a bar.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Garages are not always used for their traditional purpose by modern home buyers, and our survey has shown how flexible they can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s a gym, a workspace or a bar, there are many ways to effectively utilise a garage and our properties at Bernets Nook give property seekers a range of opportunities to explore.”

Among the properties at Bernets Nook, the four bedroom Hale, Hemsworth and Ashburton style homes all come with garages for would-be buyers to achieve their dream set-up.

Located on Brokenstone Road, Bernets Nook provides home buyers with convenient amenities on the doorstep, whilst granting easy commuting opportunities with motorways connecting to Blackburn, Darwen, Chorley, Bolton and Manchester, and regular buses to the surrounding towns.

The established community is elevated to give residents beautiful views of the countryside, whilst electric vehicle charging points are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deposit contributions up to the value of £18,200 are available on selected homes, giving would-be buyers an excellent chance to progress on the property ladder.

For more information, contact the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.