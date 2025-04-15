Garage gains: Lancashire homebuilder reveals shifting trends
A range of properties at the Bernets Nook development in Feniscowles have garages, and the housebuilder is highlighting the versatility of its homes using a survey conducted by its employees.
As noted by The Garage Door Centre, only 40% of drivers regularly park their vehicles in their garage, with more homeowners opting for alternative uses to keep up with modern trends.
Having surveyed 50 of its employees, Barratt Homes identified that 70% had a garage in their home, but over a third (38%) didn’t use it to keep their vehicle.
The main use of a garage turned out to be additional storage space, whilst other uses included a home office, a bar for entertaining guests, and a gym space.
If the respondents were given an unlimited budget, the most desirable uses for a garage included a games room, a garden room, a workshop, a utility space, and a bar.
Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Garages are not always used for their traditional purpose by modern home buyers, and our survey has shown how flexible they can be.
“Whether it’s a gym, a workspace or a bar, there are many ways to effectively utilise a garage and our properties at Bernets Nook give property seekers a range of opportunities to explore.”
Among the properties at Bernets Nook, the four bedroom Hale, Hemsworth and Ashburton style homes all come with garages for would-be buyers to achieve their dream set-up.
Located on Brokenstone Road, Bernets Nook provides home buyers with convenient amenities on the doorstep, whilst granting easy commuting opportunities with motorways connecting to Blackburn, Darwen, Chorley, Bolton and Manchester, and regular buses to the surrounding towns.
The established community is elevated to give residents beautiful views of the countryside, whilst electric vehicle charging points are available.
Deposit contributions up to the value of £18,200 are available on selected homes, giving would-be buyers an excellent chance to progress on the property ladder.
For more information, contact the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.