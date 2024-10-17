Fylde buyers urged to expand their search to save

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE Lytham lifestyle could be enjoyed for less by looking at new homes just five miles away from the popular coastal town.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average* asking price for a four-bedroom home in the FY8 postcode currently stands at £490,382. Just a short drive away, at Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss, where the postcode is FY4, Elan Homes has four-bedroom detached homes almost ready to move into from £349,995.

For those who buy now, there’s also the potential for further savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Lytham is somewhere people aspire to live, thanks to its famous green, range of restaurants, boutique stores and good schools, but all of that often comes with a premium price tag. Expand your search to nearby Marton Moss and your money could go further while still enjoying all that the Fylde coast has to offer.

The three-bedroom Fylde from Elan Homes at Redwood Gardens

"Our homes at Redwood Gardens are competitively priced and within an established residential area, with a choice of beaches within a few miles. They’re equally well-suited to families and downsizers and those who reserve selected new homes within the next few weeks could find they’re able to move this side of Christmas and certainly in time to beat the rise in stamp duty due to take effect from April 2025.”

Homes almost ready to move into include a three-bedroom detached Fylde style home, priced from £299,995; a four-bedroom detached Shore, available from £349,995 or a Seaton style property, also with four bedrooms and in the same style as the show home, from £374,995.

The current stamp duty on the Fylde house type is £2,499, rising to £4,999 from April; while someone buying the Shore would pay £4,999 before the end of March, rising to £7,499 from April and on the Seaton the tax bill would rise from £6,249, to £8,749.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who move from an older property to a new build home, could enjoy lower energy bills. The Home Builders Federation estimates the average new build house uses 64% less energy than older house, with the potential to reduce monthly energy bills by £183.

The stylish kitchen in the Seaton show home at Redwood Gardens

“Energy efficiency and ease of maintenance are two of the key advantages of buying a new build home over an older one. Changes to the winter fuel allowance mean more mature buyers may be looking to reduce their energy bills and a move to a new home can help with that,” Marie added.

“A new build is also a great option for those who don’t want to be spending time and money on repairs and renovations. Instead of having to find contractors to do the work and living around it, we’ll do all the hard work including fitting a stylish kitchen with integrated brand name appliances and energy efficient heating systems and you’ll be able to move in and start enjoying your new life in your new home.”

Elan has a range of schemes to help make moving to a new home at Redwood Gardens easier. Homeowners could enjoy the reassurance of effectively having a guaranteed cash buyer through part exchange. Alternatively, buyers could receive a deposit boost or use Own New Rate Reducer to access lower rate mortgages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, visit the show home at Redwood Gardens, open Thursday to Monday, or see www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/redwood-gardens.

*https://www.home.co.uk/guides/house_prices.htm?location=fy8