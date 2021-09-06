From affordable housing to luxury pads - swanky estate could get the nod in Longton

Officers have recommended that the project at "Kitty's Farm" off Reynard Close should be approved at Thursday's planning committee despite continued opposition from some local residents.

The application for 14 luxury homes replaces a plan for 33 smaller dwellings last year on the same piece of land which attracted more than 100 objections and a 43-name petition.

Around a third of those would have been affordable housing - including an apartment block - which sparked angry opposition from locals.

Part of the land where the new homes will be built.

Now, in contrast, the new scheme is for less than half that number of properties, with no affordable homes.

One resident, who objected to the new plans, wrote to the council saying: "The design has gone from one extreme to the other."

Another complained that the larger executive homes would be "out of keeping with the area." And a third said the development would lead to over-stretched local amenities.

The applicant, Longton Developments Ltd, originally submitted plans in 2020 to build houses on the land. But the company went back to the drawing board after talks with South Ribble planning officers and the weight of local opposition.

The new application for 14 larger properties - being offered as self-build projects - attracted a more positive response from locals with just 16 letters of objection and 46 supporting the plans.

The objections also included one resident saying there was a "need for more starter and affordable homes." Traffic issues were also highlighted with one suggesting School Lane and Old School Drive were "already congested and dangerous."

But support for the new scheme was more marked with one resident saying: "Longton is a town of old people; young families are needed to ensure its survival." Another said: "Better quality housing will enhance a tired area." And a third wrote: "There are too many bungalows in Longton - this is more appropriate and will attract families."