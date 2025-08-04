Friends who paint together, stay together: Lancashire developers promote DIY bonding this July

Following International Day of Friendship on July 30, Lancashire housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes are inspiring people to pick up a paintbrush, call up a friend, and turn home projects into memory-making moments.

International Day of Friendship, officially recognised by the United Nations since 2011, offers a global moment to celebrate connection, kindness and companionship.

For the occasion, the developers are encouraging homeowners and property seekers alike to celebrate the power of friendship this summer by taking on feel-good home projects together.

Because what better way to spend time with loved ones than with a tin of paint, a shared playlist, and a rewarding afternoon of creative upgrades?

From creating memory walls with favourite photographs to revamping spare rooms into hobby spaces or home offices, shared home projects offer a great opportunity to reconnect and collaborate.

DIY ideas to celebrate friendship at home

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have shared some simple project ideas to help friends and loved ones spend meaningful time together:

Turn hallway walls into visual timelines with printed photos, ticket stubs, and postcards from shared adventures. Garden glow-ups: Build a fire pit, hang fairy lights, and create an inviting outdoor space to enjoy together.

Build a fire pit, hang fairy lights, and create an inviting outdoor space to enjoy together. Weekend paint days: Refresh a room with a new colour and make the process a social occasion.

Refresh a room with a new colour and make the process a social occasion. Guestroom goals: Redesign a spare room for visiting friends or a shared hobby space.

Redesign a spare room for visiting friends or a shared hobby space. Statement walls: Choose a feature wall, select bold wallpaper or mural art, and tackle the task as a team.

New home, new beginning?

Barratt and David Wilson Homes state that moving into a brand-new property could be a wonderful way to feel closer to the people who matter, especially with more buyers choosing to live nearer their support networks.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Whether you are relocating to be closer to friends or family, or just looking for a fresh space to host your next DIY day together, a brand-new home offers the perfect blank canvas.

“With modern layouts, low maintenance features, and space to personalise, it’s a great setting for shared projects – from upcycling furniture to putting those joint Pinterest boards into action.”

Friendship, Foundations and Floorplans

International Day of Friendship is also a reminder of what home really means, and who we share it with.

Whether it’s decorating a first home with a lifelong friend or making the move to be closer to loved ones, this occasion could be a great time to explore a new start together.

Alan added: “With our developments across Lancashire andbeyond, we are still seeing people choosing to live near their friends and extended families. Buying new isn’t just about the property, it’s about the lifestyle, the connections, and the opportunities to make special memories together.”

