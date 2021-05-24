Four-bed stone-built countryside farmhouse with panoramic views, classic features, and equestrian facilities on the market for £625,000
This four-bed farmhouse certainly is an eyecatcher.
On the market for £625,000 with Pendle Hill Properties, this stone-built Burnley home features 4.5 acres of picturesque pasturelands and gardens boasting a woodland with a pond, panoramic countryside views, two kitchens, lounge with stone fireplace timber stables, a workshop and green house, and is currently lived in as two separate dwellings. Take a look around...
