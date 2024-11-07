Fixer-upper of the week: Bargain 3-bed semi-detached home in 3rd best city for schools & house prices for sale

With new data showing that Preston ranks third for areas in England with the best value for house prices and education, we’ve found a bargain fixer-upper in the local area which could represent quite the real estate opportunity.

The study, conducted by Teachers To Your Home, assessed Ofsted reports and Home Office house price data to find areas with the highest number of 'outstanding' schools and value for money in the property market.

Kingston upon Hull has the highest combined score of 75.30 out of 100 for both house prices with adequate value and ‘outstanding’ schools, followed by Three Rivers in second place with a score of 73.73, and Preston in third place with a score of 72.66.

In Preston, the percentage of schools rated ‘outstanding' is 21.5% while the an average price for a semi-detached house over the past 12 months is £183,385.

Gillian Dixon, CEO of Teachers To Your Home, said: "It's important to note that higher house prices don't always mean you're moving into areas with the best schools. For instance, Hertsmere has the 22nd highest average price for detached homes, at £1,063,355, yet only 8.2% of its schools are rated 'outstanding’.

"The top ten areas are spread evenly across the north and south, so wherever you are in the country, there may be a location near you with better educational opportunities."

With that in mind, this three-bed semi-detached home is on the market for just £150,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings. We’re featuring it as part of our Love Your campaign celebrating the best things about Lancashire and its cities, towns, and villages.

Located in the popular residential area of Fulwood, this family property is located near Royal Preston Hospital and, while it is in need of internal renovation and a little TLC where the garden is concerned, the home is not only on the market chain-free, but boasts buckets of potential for it to be transformed into a gem of a property.

Take a look around...

