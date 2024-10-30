On the market for offers in excess of £80,000 with Fardella & Bell Ltd, this three-bed end-of-terrace Burnley home is described as ‘the ideal renovation project’.
Located in a popular area of the town with excellent transport links, including close proximity to the motorway and a nearby bus route, the home is perfect for someone looking to really put their own stamp on a home which has the potential to be stylish and connected.
Spacious and full of promise, this home is set over two levels and features two good-sized reception rooms with gas fires, a gallery-style kitchen, a cellar, three bedrooms, and a charming family bathroom.
While requiring internal modernisation and a modicum of TLC, this property nevertheless presents a great opportunity for investors or buyers looking to personalise their space and do something new and different with a home in need of updating. Plus, the end-terrace position allows for plenty of natural light and added privacy.
Outside, a rear yard with a secure gate offers a versatile outdoor area ready for landscaping or other improvements and, with its desirable location, access to essential amenities, and strong potential for value addition, this property promises both convenience and investment appeal.
Take a look around...
