Five-bed, three-storey Buckshaw Village home with 21st century finish on the market for £535,000
This five-bed family home is about as sleek as it gets.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:54 am
On the market for £535,000 with Redrose, this beautiful three-storey Buckshaw Village property features a double garage, two spacious reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen/diner, a top-floor master badroom with en suite and dressing room, and a large west-facing garden with patio area. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3