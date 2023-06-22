News you can trust since 1886
Fishing: Here's 6 of the best angling shops in and around Preston according to Google Reviews

With the start of the new fishing season now underway, anglers have the perfect excuse to invest in some new equipment.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

The Environment Agency lifted the close season on Friday, which has been in place since March 15 and sees coarse fishing prohibited in rivers, streams and certain stillwaters across the country to protect vulnerable fish stocks while they are spawning and help fish populations to recover.

We’ve trawled Google Reviews to bring you the top-rated angling shops in our area. Other shops not rated on Google Reviews are available.

Click on the pages below to find out more.

Previously known as Ted Carter's, this shop gets 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Customers said: "Great service and good response from staff on following up on order - well done!" Another said: "Really good variety of products and amazing prices."

1. Angling Direct, Church Street

This well-established shop in Ashton scores 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer said: "Brilliant shop....huge range of tackle for all your fishing needs. Great staff too very polite and helpful."

2. Waynes Tackle, Blanche Street

This scores 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer said: "Excellent shop plenty of advice and as a lot of knowledge worth a visit."

3. Lostock Tackle Shop, Watkin Lane

Preston's Go Outdoors shop sells fishing equipment alongside outdoor clothing, camping and climbing equipment and bikes. It rates as 3.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One person wrote: "Alison was very helpful when I came in shopping for fishing items for my husband's birthday. Alison was very helpful and gave fantastic advise and ideas with no pressure into buying anything. Very friendly and attentive. 10/10 for customer service."

4. Go Outdoors, Deepdale Retail Park

