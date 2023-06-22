4 . Go Outdoors, Deepdale Retail Park

Preston's Go Outdoors shop sells fishing equipment alongside outdoor clothing, camping and climbing equipment and bikes. It rates as 3.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One person wrote: "Alison was very helpful when I came in shopping for fishing items for my husband's birthday. Alison was very helpful and gave fantastic advise and ideas with no pressure into buying anything. Very friendly and attentive. 10/10 for customer service." Photo: Google