First look inside two Lathom show homes

Wain Homes has opened two new show homes at Latune Gardens in Lathom, Lancashire

North West-based housebuilder, Wain Homes, has opened the doors to its fully dressed Shakespeare and Priestley four-bedroom show homes at the Latune Gardens development on Firswood Road.

Wain Homes is building 130 energy efficient new homes at Latune Gardens and unveiled the show homes promising a ‘stunning showcase of luxury living’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Priestley interior design sets a moody yet cosy ambiance, centred on the large open-plan kitchen, designed for hosting gatherings and family dinners.

An open plan kitchen diner in the Wain Homes show home at Latune Gardens

The space is adorned with opulent finishes, creating a sophisticated atmosphere. A key focal point is the wall-to-wall bronze mirror feature, amplifying the wow factor by adding depth and a touch of glamour to the surroundings. This carefully curated scheme seamlessly blends functionality with a stylish aesthetic, providing an inviting environment for both intimate family moments and lively social occasions.

The Shakespeare has been inspired by Soho design style, elegantly catering to the needs of a family with two or more children.

Walnut and brass finishes bring a touch of sophistication throughout and the soft furnishings, adorned in navy velvet and warm neutrals, impart a sense of comfort and luxury. Bedroom three pays homage to the local cricket club, making it an ideal haven for a young teenage boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The principal bedroom suite is a luxurious retreat, boasting a ceiling-high headboard and boutique antique mirror, transforming the space into a personalised boudoir.

A luxury living room in Wain Homes' Latune Gardens show home

Andrew Blundell, sales director at Wain Homes, said: “Our objective with these show homes is to inspire people to imagine how they might live here at Latune Gardens.

“The designs are both aspirational and achievable and will inspire visitors to think differently about how they might put their own individual stamp on their new homes.

“The furniture, fabrics and colours we have chosen exude simplicity and natural elements which create a relaxing and inviting space to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wain Homes currently has a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes on release at Latune Gardens with prices starting from £129,950.

A spacious bedroom in the new Wain Homes show home at Latune Gardens in Lathom

Andrew added: “Latune Gardens is proving popular with people looking for a more laid back lifestyle but still wanting easy access to towns and cities such as Southport, Liverpool and Manchester.

“Ormskirk is close by and offers a vibrant mix of independent businesses and High Street brands and there are plenty of family-friendly activities on the doorstep.”