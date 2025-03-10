First Look: Brand New Show Homes Launched in Blackburn

Sunnybower Meadow

Bovis Homes has unveiled three stunning new show homes at Sunnybower Meadow in Blackburn.

The much-anticipated new show homes at Sunnybower Meadow are now open, launching Bovis Homes in Blackburn.

Situated just off Whalley Old Road in Blackburn, the development will bring a collection of 132 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes to the area, starting from £245,000.

Three of Bovis’ most popular, high-quality and energy-efficient house types have been expertly designed with modern living in mind. The Aspen and The Juniper are four-bedroom detached homes with detached single garages, and The Rowan is a three-bedroom semi-detached home.

Sunnybower Meadow

Delivered in partnership with the talented interior design team at Abode, each show home has been designed to help house hunters visualise their life inside a Bovis Home and demonstrate their suitability for various life stages and lifestyles.

Jon Pilling, design director at Abode, explains what visitors can expect when they step inside: “We wanted to develop three very different show homes that were all unique in design and would speak to various purchasers.

“One of the show homes is Japandi in design, for example, and combines Japanese and Scandinavian influences to produce a light, fun and modern design, with the younger demographic in mind.

“The second home, meanwhile, is more traditional, using comforting textures alongside colour to make it representative of a family home. And the third home is darker, deeper and almost moody in design to showcase how easily a blank canvas can be tailored to individual tastes.”

Sunnybower Meadow

Ideally located in the rolling hills of Lancashire, the development is bringing some much-needed housing and welcomed investment to the area. Sunnybower Meadow will see 132 new homes built for open market sale.

Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Directory at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “Launching for the first time in Blackburn, we knew we needed to curate show homes that demonstrate the best that Bovis Homes has to offer. The high-quality design produced by Abode, alongside the tireless work of the Bovis team, has produced three stylish, energy-efficient show homes built to meet five-star housebuilder standards.

“It’s been a privilege to work with the team from construction to welcoming our first home owners last month. There is so much to love about this development and I’m looking forward to welcoming people to our show homes.”

For a limited time, Bovis Homes is offering a £99 reservation fee on all plots across Sunnybower Meadow. It is also offering up to £10,000 deposit contribution on selected plots to make a move even more affordable*.

To find out more visit, https://www.bovishomes.co.uk/developments/lancashire/sunnybower-meadow

*T&Cs apply. Bovis Homes deposit contribution offer is available on selected plots and is subject to contract and eligibility criteria.