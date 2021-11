On the market for £585,000 with Motimers, this five-bed Clitheroe property sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and features a porch, a family lounge with gas fireplace, an L-shaped kitchen with granite workshops and breakfast bar, a utility room, a home office, a master bedroom with en suite boasting a jacuzzi bath, a lawn to the front of the property, and a private garden to the rear with flagged patio area, garage, and hot tub. Take a look around...