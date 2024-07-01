Proscenic 850T Self Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Proscenic 850T Self Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with 3000Pa Strong Suction App and Alexa Voice Control - now £109.62 due to a 42% discount using code “Deal850T” on Amazon UK.

3000 PA SUCTION FOR THOROUGH CLEANING - Equipped with high quality brushless motor, can easily pick up dusts, pet hairs and dirt without any effort. Suction is adjustable in 3 levels to meet your different needs. Low profile 2.8in design make sure an effective cleaning, and access every hard-to-reach corner and the bottom of the furniture.

SMART & CONVENIENT CONTROL - The robot vacuum can be controlled by the remote control, APP and Alexa & Google Home voice command. Use the Proscenic Home App to monitor the cleaning path, schedule cleaning plan, adjust suction level, change cleaning mode, etc... Note: It only supports 2. 4GHz Wi-Fi.

Proscenic P11 Mopping Cordless vacuum cleaner.

3 IN 1 SWEEP, VACUUM & MOP - Mop and vacuum in the same time with the electronically controlled 2-in-1 water tank and dustbin included, you can control the water level according to your needs. Works at a low noise less than 60 dB with 4 different cleaning modes: AUTO / SPOT / EDGE / MOPPING.

120MIN DURABLE RUNTIME - Powered by 2600mAh Li-ion battery, the 850T robotic vacuum cleans for up to 120 min per charge, and automatically go back to the charging base for recharge. Works in programmed pattern that eventually reaches every area that it can access for an efficient and effective clean. Automatically increase suction power when carpet is detected.

Proscenic P11 Mopping Cordless vacuum cleaner, 35Kpa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo with Touch Screen from RRP £159 – NOW £89.44 on Amazon UK using the £55 voucher and a 14% discount with Promo Code ‘P11MOPPING14’.

This stick vacuum cleaner cordless has 340 mL water tank provides ample water for the whole floor mopping task; with 180-degree swivel steering, it easily avoids obstacles while you clean

Proscenic cordless stick vacuum 400 W, with 35 kPa strong suction power that works great on carpets and other surfaces. Suitable for pet hair, all kinds of dirt and debris

The handheld vacuum cordless 5.2 pounds only P11 Mopping with adjustable length easily convert to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to clean stairs, cars, furniture, and more. The ergonomic design and optimized gravity center rearrangement create a lighter feeling when you hold the vacuum cleaner, suitable for whole house cleaning tasks