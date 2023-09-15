Family swap fast lane for quiet life in Longridge

Watch more videos on Shots!

The family of four are settling into their new life at Prospect Homes’ The Ridings.

Michelle, who works for BAE Systems, said: “In our previous home, we couldn’t even open the windows because all we’d hear was the traffic noise so we knew that our next home had to be somewhere with more peaceful surroundings.

“I knew that Longridge would be a great place to live, not just because it’s surrounded by countryside but because I’d heard of various community events that take place like the Field Day and the Soap Box Derby and I knew having our daughters grow up in a place where there’s a tight-knit community was perfect.”

Michelle and her family are settling into life in Longridge. Photo: Prospect Homes

Michelle along with husband, Dominic and two daughters, Ava and Isla and two French bulldogs Kobi and Winston, are one of the last customers to move into Prospect Homes’ The Ridings on Whittingham Road.

The family chose a three-bedroom detached Herriot and Michelle says it is perfect for family life.

“The layout of the home works so well for us, it flows really well which is something our last home didn’t have. We’ve got the separate lounge and a good-sized kitchen and dining space too. The utility is also something I’ve not had before and not only does it provide us with more storage but I can close the door and not think about the washing that seems to pile up.”

Michelle and Dominic say that they can’t fault the service the whole team at Prospect Homes provided and felt supported by them throughout their whole journey.

Michelle and her family inside their home at The Ridings. Prospect Homes

Michelle says: “The sale of our previous home fell through a couple of times and Prospect Homes gave us time to be able to find another buyer instead of releasing the home back for sale when we weren’t in a proceedable position. Zoe, the senior sales executive, was a huge emotional support for myself and was at the other end of the phone if I needed any advice or calming down. You forget that they have seen almost every circumstance before and know how to deal with things whereas as a buyer you just go into panic mode. Zoe was the reassurance I needed.

“The transition from sales to the aftercare team was also seamless. Zoe introduced us to Nia, who is the customer care manager, at the home demo and then Nia picked up with us once we got the keys. The continuity of care has been spot on.”

There is still chance to secure a home at The Ridings as one final home remains for sale. The three-bedroom detached Heather is priced at £260,000 and comes with £5000 worth of extras including carpets, flooring, light fittings and rear turf.

Downstairs there is a lounge, cloakroom and a kitchen and dining space with French doors into the garden. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, the main bedroom having an ensuite shower room, plus a smaller bedroom and family bathroom. This home also has a detached garage.