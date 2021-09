On the market for £1.4m with Miller Metcalfe, this four-bed, three-storey Chorley home features a glass entrance porch, a bespoke oak staircase, first- and second-floor galleried landings, a large principal lounge with wood-burner, a fabulous open-plan living kitchen, luxury en suite facilities off all four of the bedrooms, underfloor heating throughout, a courtyard, detached double garage, home gym and office, and formal gardens with amazing views. Take a look around...