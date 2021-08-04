Eye-catching three-storey, five-bed former Peak District chapel-turned bespoke family home on the market for £1m
This three-storey Peak District home boasts some truly spectacular panoramic views.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:37 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:40 pm
On the market for £1m with Saxton Mee, this five-bed property in the midst of the rolling hills of the Peak District is a former chapel and features original period characteristics alongside a more modern finish as well as an open-plan bespoke kitchen, a master bedroom with arched recess and en suite, an entertainment room with underfloor heating, and enclosed landscaped garden with koi pond. Take a look around...
