Event for key workers and armed forces looking for a new home in Lancashire
The homebuilder has launched two new schemes which will provide key workers and armed forces members with a 5% deposit contribution of up to £15,000 towards new homes.
Redrow’s team will be on hand at the event on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6, to offer further information on the scheme.
Steve Jackson, regional sales director, said: “It’s our way of saying thank you for their dedication and service. The exclusive deposit contributions will help make homeownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a newly built property that better fits their lives.”
The events will take place at the following developments:
- Worden Gardens in Leyland
- Tabley Green in Fulwood
- Woodland Chase in Chorley
The events will run from 10am – 5pm on both days.
“All of these developments offer convenient access to a range of medical facilities, making them excellent choices for NHS workers looking to benefit from the key worker scheme,” added Steve. “Our scheme is also open to those in education, the fire, probation and prison services, foster carers and many others, so we’d urge anyone in a key worker or local government role to check their eligibility.”
To find out more about the key worker scheme visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution.
To find out more about the armed forces scheme click here www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/armed-forces-deposit-contribution