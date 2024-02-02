Estate Agent Is Sold on New Homes In Longridge
Anwyl Homes has enlisted the expertise of Pendle Hill Properties to help promote its Stonebridge Fold development.
Imogen Suffell, area sales manager at Anwyl, said: “There’s a real synergy between Anwyl and Pendle Hill Properties as both businesses are family-run. They have a good understanding of the local market, which means they’re able to help homeowners sell up and move on, including matching them with their next home at Stonebridge Fold.”
Thomas Turner, sales director at Pendle Hill, lives locally in Longridge.
He said: “We’ve been working with Anwyl since we opened our Longridge office in the autumn. We have confidence to associate our brand with theirs because of the quality of their homes and the service they provide. It’s about working together to promote the development in a way that will attract buyers to them.
“We’ve had good success in terms of the number of sales we have achieved at Stonebridge Fold and this has led us to list some of their properties in other areas, such as Mill Green in Warton.”
While the partnership was based on professional expertise, nothing beats a personal recommendation.
“My parents have moved into an Anwyl home and my future brother-in-law has purchased one of their homes,” Thomas said.
“I like the quality of their build, with decent room sizes and high ceilings. The designs are well thought out. Anwyl have nailed the layout of their homes.”
Stonebridge Fold, on Whittingham Road, offers a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices from £294,995 for a four-bedroom detached Farndon.
The homes enjoy a location that allows residents to choose their pace of life. Longridge town centre, including a Booths supermarket, independent shops and eateries are close by, plus there’s easy access to the surrounding countryside including the Ribble Valley, Longridge Fell and Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The show homes at Stonebridge Fold are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm and from noon to 5.30pm on Mondays.