Elan to host autumn savings events in Lancashire

The Cove at Redwood Gardens, one of two Elan Homes developments in Lancashire where homes will be ready to move into this winter

SAVINGS worth around £20,000 and the chance to move to an energy efficient new home in Lancashire this winter are being offered this weekend (September 20 and 21).

Elan Homes is hosting autumn savings events at developments including Redwood Gardens in Fylde and Tower Gardens in Darwen to highlight how its helping buyers save on the cost of moving and the long-term savings buyers could make by switching to a new home.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “With the leaves falling from the trees, nights starting to draw in and the energy price cap set to increase next month, there’s a golden opportunity for people to make a fresh start in a new home. Visit Redwood Gardens or Tower Gardens for our autumn savings event and you could unlock substantial savings worth around £20,000 through a combination of a deposit contribution and specification upgrades.

“Whether you're a first-time buyer, a growing family, or looking to downsize, our autumn savings event reduces the cost buying a new home in Lancashire, making it more achievable. There’s also the potential for long-term savings as our new homes are more energy efficient than older properties. Heating, hot water and lighting costs are around 50% cheaper in a new house than an older one, with the potential to save almost £1,000 a year. We have a small number of homes in Fylde and Darwen that will be ready to move into this winter, meaning buyers could celebrate Christmas in their new home.”

Current availability at Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss, Fylde, includes three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £249,995 to £349,995. There’s the potential to save up to £22,499 on a four-bedroom Cove style property, priced at £329,995, available with 5% deposit paid, plus upgraded kitchen, flooring throughout and turf to rear garden.

The Cove offers 1,269 sq ft of living space, including lounge, with feature bay window, at the front of the property and combined open plan kitchen, dining and family room at the rear, with double doors opening out to the garden.

A convenient cloakroom completes the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms upstairs, including one with an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve three of the bedrooms.

At Tower Gardens in Darwen, three and four-bedroom homes are available from £239,995 to £344,995. Incentive packages here are worth up to almost £22,000. For example, a four-bedroom Alston is ready to move into from £314,995 with a 5% deposit contribution, flooring and light fittings throughout and turfed rear garden.

The Alston has a dual aspect ratio kitchen and dining room with French doors leading onto the garden. The lounge is at the rear of the home and also benefits from direct access to the garden via another set of French doors. There’s also a cloakroom on this level.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.

To learn more about how you can save and move to an energy efficient new home in Lancashire this winter, visit Redwood Gardens, on Redwood Boulevard, or Tower Gardens, on Milking Lane, this weekend (September 20/21).