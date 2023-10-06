Elan offers the gift of part exchange in Wrea Green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recognising that potential purchasers are likely to have a property to sell, Elan Homes is offering the gift of part exchange.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “Christmas has come early for those who long to live in the Lancashire village of Wrea Green as we have one home that has come back onto the market due to a change in the buyer’s circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The good news for those with a property to sell is we can help homeowners to box off a move to a new home in time for Christmas with part exchange. In simple terms, we act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s existing property, freeing them up to climb the housing ladder so that they can buy a new build home from us.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-bedroom Sandringham at Wrea Green Meadows is ready to move into in time for Christmas. Photo: Elan Homes

“There are no complicated chains or, worse, a chain that breaks. There are no last-minute haggles over the price either. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks, with the customer able to continue living in their current property until their new home is ready to move into, which could be this side of Christmas.”

The final home available at Wrea Green Meadows is a four-bedroom detached Sandringham style property, priced from £514,995.

In the Sandringham a spacious lounge spans the depth of the property, with a bay window at the front, providing the perfect place for a Christmas tree, and French doors leading out into the rear garden. There is a heart-of-the-home open-plan kitchen, dining, family space, ideal for hosting a festive celebration, with two sets of French doors allowing in plenty of light. The downstairs accommodation is completed by a practical utility room and, off the hallway, a cloakroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first floor, the main bedroom is reminiscent of a boutique hotel suite with a walk-in dressing room, en-suite and a Juliet balcony. Two of the bedrooms have a shared shower room, effectively leaving the family bathroom to serve the fourth bedroom.

Elan’s homes achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of B, making them cheaper to run than most older properties. This also means they’re eligible for green mortgages from selected lenders.