Elan offers the gift of part exchange in Wrea Green

With the final new home in Wrea Green on sale, there’s no time like the present for those hoping to wrap up a move in time for Christmas. There’s just one property available at Wrea Green Meadows and it will be ready to move into ahead of the festive season.
By Rachael BruceContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST- 2 min read
Recognising that potential purchasers are likely to have a property to sell, Elan Homes is offering the gift of part exchange.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “Christmas has come early for those who long to live in the Lancashire village of Wrea Green as we have one home that has come back onto the market due to a change in the buyer’s circumstances.

“The good news for those with a property to sell is we can help homeowners to box off a move to a new home in time for Christmas with part exchange. In simple terms, we act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s existing property, freeing them up to climb the housing ladder so that they can buy a new build home from us.

The four-bedroom Sandringham at Wrea Green Meadows is ready to move into in time for Christmas. Photo: Elan HomesThe four-bedroom Sandringham at Wrea Green Meadows is ready to move into in time for Christmas. Photo: Elan Homes
The four-bedroom Sandringham at Wrea Green Meadows is ready to move into in time for Christmas. Photo: Elan Homes
“There are no complicated chains or, worse, a chain that breaks. There are no last-minute haggles over the price either. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks, with the customer able to continue living in their current property until their new home is ready to move into, which could be this side of Christmas.”

The final home available at Wrea Green Meadows is a four-bedroom detached Sandringham style property, priced from £514,995.

In the Sandringham a spacious lounge spans the depth of the property, with a bay window at the front, providing the perfect place for a Christmas tree, and French doors leading out into the rear garden. There is a heart-of-the-home open-plan kitchen, dining, family space, ideal for hosting a festive celebration, with two sets of French doors allowing in plenty of light. The downstairs accommodation is completed by a practical utility room and, off the hallway, a cloakroom.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is reminiscent of a boutique hotel suite with a walk-in dressing room, en-suite and a Juliet balcony. Two of the bedrooms have a shared shower room, effectively leaving the family bathroom to serve the fourth bedroom.

Elan’s homes achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of B, making them cheaper to run than most older properties. This also means they’re eligible for green mortgages from selected lenders.

To find out how you could wrap up a move to a new home in Wrea Green in time for Christmas, see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/wrea-green-meadows.

