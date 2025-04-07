Dream home becomes ‘gateway to nature’ for Longridge couple

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Tilia Homes continues to develop its Alston Grange community in Longridge, new residents Romin and his family are discovering more than just a place to live.

For them, Alston Grange has become a “gateway between home and nature” that offers character, quality and community not found in their previous new-build experience.

“We have lived on a new-build development before, but it was relatively uniform and often felt like a set, rather than a place to live,” Romin explains, who recently moved with his wife Josie and their dogs to Alston Grange. “The houses have character, and it’s clear that there has been consideration in their design.”

The landscaping particularly impressed the couple: “It’s practical with footpaths but also preserves nature so you don’t feel like you’re on a housing development, but rather out on a walk,” notes Romin. “The location is perfect for families who want their children to grow up exploring nature but still be close enough to walk to shops or schools.”

Romin with the Tilia Homes' site team

Quality construction and attention to detail further cemented their satisfaction. “The finishing touches are of high quality,” Romin remarks. “It’s clear that a lot of care went into the construction of our home. We even hired an external snagging inspector due to past experiences with other builders’ properties - but this time there were only minimal snags, which were quickly resolved without any hassle.”

From their initial enquiry through to post-move support, the couple describes their experience as “exceptional”.“We’ve never experienced service like Tilia Homes’ before,” says Romin, praising Tilia Homes as “brilliant, attentive, and considerate” throughout the process.

The Alston Grange development, which has already seen over 80% of its 267 homes reserved, dedicates half its space to green open areas. The site includes specially designed ponds and habitats for protected wildlife, reflecting Tilia Homes’ commitment to sustainable living.

“For anyone looking for a well-designed home next to nature yet still convenient for local amenities, Alston Grange is absolutely perfect,” concludes Romin.

For more information on Alston Grange, Longridge or to book a showhome viewing, visit the website.