On the market for a cool £1,600,000 by MovingWorks estate agents this beautifully designed five bedroom home is tucked away on a peaceful private road in the heart of Whitestake.

This exceptional residence offers over 8,000 sq ft of reimagined family living. Originally dating back to the 1700s, the former farmhouse has been expertly extended and renovated by the current owner to create a home that blends period character with high-end modern design making it ideal for large or multi-generational families.

What’s on the inside?

A separate utility/boot room continues the bespoke cabinetry, while three additional reception rooms provide flexibility - from a formal lounge to a dedicated cinema room and a gym/games space.

The indoor heated swimming pool with adjoining changing room adds a touch of everyday luxury.

Upstairs, the principal suite is a sanctuary, complete with balcony, dressing room and luxurious en-suite. Two further bedrooms enjoy private en-suites, while the remaining two share a stylish family bathroom.

The outside?

Outside, the walled front garden is a tranquil haven, landscaped with an oriental theme and complemented by a summerhouse and patio areas. The rear garden is spacious and family-friendly, accessed from multiple rooms and ideal for al fresco living.

With parking for multiple vehicles and a detached triple garage offering further development potential, this is a rare opportunity to secure an expansive, luxurious home in a highly sought-after location.

Garden

The walled, private front garden is landscaped with an oriental theme. The summerhouse overlooks the laid to lawn garden that has several flower beds and a decorative rockery. There is a patio area leading from the house and a second patio area that runs from the back of the Swimming Pool. To the rear is a large garden laid to lawn with mature shrubs.

Take a look around.

1 . 8,000 Sq Ft renovated farmhouse at Whitestake An aerial view of the gorgeous property. Photo: MovingWorks Photo Sales

2 . 8,000 Sq Ft renovated farmhouse at Whitestake The stunning kitchen. Photo: MovingWorks Photo Sales

3 . 8,000 Sq Ft renovated farmhouse at Whitestake The renovated farmhouse at Whitestake boasts at spacious kitchen. Photo: MovingWorks Photo Sales

4 . 8,000 Sq Ft renovated farmhouse at Whitestake The home boasts an open plan. Photo: MovingWorks Photo Sales