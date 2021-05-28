Dream five-bed lakeside Windermere home with stunning interior, bucolic grounds, and pair of holiday cottages on the market for £1.85m
Built by a renowned local builder back in the late 1800s, this property is elegance personified.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £1.85m with Hackney & Leigh, this five-bed home on Lake Windermere combines period class and modern amenities and features two grand reception rooms, an open-plan living/dining area, a modern fitted kitchen, four double bedrooms all with en suites, a home cinema, and expansive gardens area. It also boasts two one-bed self-contained holiday cottages. Take a look around...
