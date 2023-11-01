Double first for new homeowners in Blackburn
The couple recently became the first residents of the Homestead Collection phase of the popular Green Hills development from Kingswood Homes.
Clinical pharmacist Ellen said: “It was quite daunting to begin with. It was a whole new experience for us anyway with this being our first home, but to purchase a property without seeing anything physical was a bit hard to get our heads around initially.
“Kingswood’s 360-degree virtual tour, available on the website, really helped us to understand the development layout and the floor plans and room sizes. They were actually so accurate in showing us what our future home would look like.”
Ellen, from Blackburn and design manager Liam, who is originally from Accrington, share their dog with Ellen’s parents and wanted to stay in the area. They explored new build and second-hand options during their search for a home of their own.
“We went into our home search open-minded but soon realised that a new build would be so much easier due to not having to do any renovation works,” said Ellen.
The couple chose a four-bedroom detached Rufford 4 from Kingswood’s Homestead Collection, which launched at the end of 2022 and offers traditional exteriors with classical finishes.
The housebuilder’s innovative Shape Your Home concept offers 12 possible configurations of the Rufford 4.
Ellen continued: “The standard layout worked really well for us. We’ve got a great utility/cloakroom at the front of the home and then beyond that a lounge. On the other side of the home we’ve got the kitchen/ dining space that also has space for a sofa.”
Upstairs the home has four good sized bedrooms with the main bedroom having its own ensuite shower room and the other three bedrooms sharing a family bathroom.
“We liked how the homes looked externally – they’re completely different to other new builds that are so commonly seen. We also noted that they came with a lot of things already included such as a fridge/freezer and dishwasher, wall and floor tiles in the bathrooms and turf in the garden, meaning we didn’t have to pay for any of these things ourselves,” added Ellen.
Green Hills is home to two collections of homes, the Homestead Collection and the Farmstead Collection. The latter range offers a contemporary style within inspiration taken from Lancashire farmsteads.
The Homestead Collection show homes and sales office are open seven days a week and homes currently available include a three-bed Pendle 3 for £243,995 up to a six-bedroom Ribchester 6.