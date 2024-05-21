On the market for offers in excess of £179,995 with Ben Rose, this wonderful cosy two-bed Wheelton cottage features not only a picturesque location, but a classic and traditional layout, boasting a spacious lounge with exposed beams and wood flooring as well as a log burner, a lovely fitted kitchen with space for a dining table, large bedrooms including a master with integrated wardrobes, and a patio garden.
As one reader says: “Does anyone fancy buying this place for me?”
Take a look around...
