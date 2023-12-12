Discover the style secrets inside a new show home in Lower Darwen

Featuring the latest interior design trends and a fun children’s bedroom that’s set to inspire young visitors, a new show home is now open in Lower Darwen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tower Gardens is the latest Lancashire development from Elan Homes. It will eventually comprise 76 homes.

To showcase the specification, quality and finish while helping buyers appreciate the layout, Elan has opened an example of one of the largest properties at the development – the four-bedroom detached Bunbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “With the help of Stanza Style we’ve dressed the show home in Lower Darwen in rich tones of ochre, rustic red and warm neutrals, to create the impression of a cosy family home visitors can imagine themselves living in. We’ve had some fantastic feedback. There’s a child’s bedroom styled as a reading den, with a black framed bed in the shape of a house, with typewriter print effect wallpaper on one wall and books hanging from the ceiling is a particular favourite. It’s captured the imagination of parents and children alike.”

A reading themed children’s room features in the Elan show home in Lower Darwen. Photo: Elan Homes

The Bunbury is a generously proportioned, double fronted property, offering 1,298 sq ft of living space.

It features a lounge that spans from the front to the rear, with a window at the front and French doors at the opposite end, offering lots of natural light.

The lounge features a linen textured wallpaper in rustic red to one wall, with coordinating curtains, complemented by cushions in similar tones with ochre accents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the opposite side of the hallway to the lounge is a combined kitchen, dining and family room, with French doors opening out onto the garden and a window by the sink.

The show home lounge at Tower Gardens is styled in rustic red with ochre tones. Photo: Stanza Style

In the kitchen/ diner there’s a geometric textured wallpaper with a grasscloth effect, with the other walls in this part of the home painted in antique cream.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including the main bedroom with en-suite to complement the family bathroom.

Alex Egan, from Stanza Style, said: “Floral and biophilic patterns are a continuing trend in interiors and we’ve embraced this in styling the Elan show home in Lower Darwen. For example, in the lounge we’ve added black metal flower effect wall art. Even the cloakroom has been given the style treatment, with feature wallpaper inspired by the foliage of a tropical tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve used a 1930s’ style floral design wallpaper in the main bedroom, while in bedrooms two and three we’ve opted for geometric print wallpaper, including one with a portrait pattern.”

Elan’s show home showcases the floral and biophilic trend. Photo: Stanza Style

Elan has a choice of three and four-bedroom homes in Lower Darwen available. Current prices are from £239,995.

The homes all achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of B, making them some of the most efficient available. Because of their efficiency they can potential be purchased with “green mortgages” available from selected lenders/

To help existing homeowners climb the housing ladder, Elan will consider part exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elan’s homes are being built close to Lower Darwen Primary School, meaning it’s ideal for families.

There’s a choice of supermarkets within a 10-minute drive while Darwen town centre is home to a mix of independent businesses plus a thriving market, while the market square hosts a variety of events.