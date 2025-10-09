Development's "family feel" inspires couple's move to Leyland

Emma and Leon Adams with Archie, baby Theo and their dog Hugo

A WELCOMING atmosphere and strong sense of community inspired new residents to relocate to Leyland in search of a place that felt like home.

With a newborn and a toddler in tow, Emma and Leon Adams made the move from Westhoughton to Redrow’s Worden Gardens to a bigger property for their growing family.

“We lived in Westhoughton, where all our family live. Leon owned a terrace property, which we lived in for about eight years,” said Emma, 31.

“We needed a bigger house for our growing family, which includes our two sons: two-and-a-half-year-old Archie and our newborn Theo, and our pet Cavapoo Hugo.

“We decided on a new build property to make the move an easier one, as we didn’t want to have to do any major work, especially with two young children in tow.”

The couple started the search for a new home, first looking in Westhoughton, then Bolton, Chorley, Standish and the surrounding areas.

“Leyland was actually further than we had originally wanted to go,” said Emma. “But on visiting Worden Gardens we loved the style of the properties, they are very aesthetically pleasing – an old style but new. And we always knew we wanted big bay windows, which ours has.

“The entire development is beautifully done. We like that the property types are placed with thought – not the same one right next to each other and not overly crammed in next to each other like other new build developments. It has a real family feel to the estate.”

Worden Gardens, located on Leyland Lane, is set amid open countryside. Residents are able to enjoy the best of both worlds with easy access to nearby towns and cities plus Worden Park right on the doorstep.

As this was Emma’s first home purchase, the couple had been saving for a number of years for a deposit. With the help of the government’s Lifetime ISA as well as Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme they purchased their new Redrow home.

The Help to Sell scheme has been set up to support buyers with a home to sell. The scheme makes the process of selling an existing property simple, as Redrow works with agency partners to manage much of the process on the customer’s behalf. This include arranging a free a valuation and creation of a marketing plan.

“Overall, the home buying process with Redrow went as smoothly as it could have,” said Emma, a project quality engineer.

“The sales team at Worden Gardens are really friendly and helpful, we couldn’t have got through the process as easily without their knowledge and guidance.”

The development features a range of three and four-bedroom properties, all from Redrow’s traditionally styled Heritage Collection, including Emma and Leon’s property The Overton.

The Overton boasts a kitchen/dinning area spread across the back of the property. A separate lounge, utility, cloakroom and integrated garage complete the ground floor. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two with an en-suite, plus a family bathroom.

“We were looking for a property with an open-plan kitchen, diner and living space.” said Emma.

“Then we saw The Overton, which although does not technically have a living, kitchen and dining area we’ve been able to transform it into one due to the extra space at the back of the property.

“We now have a kitchen island, a table with benches and a sofa where we can watch the television. It’s ideal for us all to be in this area together whilst we are cooking, so we can keep an eye on the children.

“This is definitely our favourite part of the house; we also love that this property is on a corner plot with a good-sized garden and a feature brick wall at the back.”

Leyland has excellent commuter links to Preston, just six minutes away by train, and both Liverpool and Manchester can be reached by direct trains in 45 minutes from Leyland Station or 30 miles by road. There is a good choice of primary and secondary schools within close reach as well as a supermarket, smaller shops, health centres and pubs.

To find out more about Worden Gardens call the team on 01257 581698 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens