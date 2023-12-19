Developer showcases perks of new Burnley community

Would-be buyers can now get an insight into the benefits of a fresh start at Barratt Homes’ new development in Burnley, Brun Lea Heights.

The leading housebuilder is set to deliver a range of three bedroom properties at Brun Lea Heights, and potential homebuyers can make the most of the beautiful green landscapes on the outskirts of Burnley, in addition to convenient access to the town centre and nearby motorway networks.

Located on Rossendale Road, the development is in close proximity of a wealth of amenities including restaurants, convenience shops, pubs and cafes. Residents looking for a little retail therapy can find everything on their wish list in Burnley, and enjoy family days out at Air Unlimited Burnley, St Peter’s Leisure Centre or Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Families can enjoy long walks and bike rides along the nature trails at Towneley Park which, filled with grassland and woodland areas, offers the perfect place for a family picnic or an adventure in the new playground.

Barratt Homes’ new development in Burnley, Brun Lea Heights

Alternatively, residents can enjoy a day at Burnley Golf Club to discover the breathtaking countryside views including the Ribble Valley, the Three Peaks of Ingleborough, the Whernside hills and beyond.

Michaela Lancaster, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Our Brun Lea Heights development is set to become a popular destination for buyers due to its outstanding location. We continue to look forward to welcoming new residents to this flourishing community.

“Anyone keen to settle down in Brun Lea Heights is encouraged to visit one of our Sales Advisers to find out more about the properties available.”

Commuters can find peace of mind with convenient routes to Blackburn, Bolton, Bradford and Manchester via the M65 and M66. Anyone travelling via public transport can rest assured Burnley Manchester Railway Station offers direct routes to York, Blackburn, Blackpool North and Headbolt Lane in Liverpool.

With great primary and secondary schools close to the development, parents can find peace of mind with high-quality education on the doorstep.

Brun Lea Heights currently has a range of three bedroom properties available with prices starting at £228,000.