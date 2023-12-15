Design your home without the renovation headaches with Kingswood

Housebuilder’s innovative concept lets customer’s shape their homes around their lives but leaves the hard work to Kingswood.

Kingswood Homes’ Shape Your Home gives homeowners the chance to design their home layout while all the project management and build is taken care of by them.

Lesley Myers, sales director said: “When it comes to buying houses, the question many people ask themselves is whether to buy new or buy a ‘fixer-upper’. The idea of putting your own stamp on a property and creating a layout that suits you is something that appeals to many and many house hunters feel that to be able to do this, they need to buy an older property, but this isn’t the case.

“Our innovative concept that we call Shape Your Home combines some of the benefits of the renovation of an older property but we manage it all so it alleviates the stress of a lengthy renovation.”

According to Checkatrade the average cost to renovate a three-bedroom home is £76,900 and they say renovators should add an extra 10-15% to that to allow for unexpected issues.

Lesley continued: “Shape Your Home allows customers to choose from a wide range of ground and first floor layouts. Customers might prefer to have an open-plan downstairs with the kitchen and living areas all as one – to do the same with an older property, owners would have to knock down walls and that can be messy and costly – up to £2000* per wall. Upstairs if the house is a four-bedroom property, they may decide to have three larger bedrooms each with their own ensuite or add in a dressing area to the main bedroom.”

Kingswood Homes is currently building homes at Green Hills in Blackburn and Spinners Brook in Hoddlesden.

Spinners Brook has three show homes that are open Thursday to Monday including a VR house.

Green Hills has show homes from its Farmstead Collection (open Thursday to Monday) and Homestead Collection (open seven days a week).

To find out more about their homes, visit their website www.kingswoodhomes.uk.com