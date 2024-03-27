Cracking Easter offers on homes in Blackburn and Hoddlesden
The plots range in size from two and three-bed bungalows to larger five-bedroom homes.
Joel Winders, commercial director at Kingswood Homes said: “To mark the Easter bank holiday weekend, and to help house hunters overcome barriers to moving, we’ve introduced these offers that could save them thousands.
“The offer is available on plots across our collections including Farmstead and Homestead at Green Hills and Farmstead homes at Spinners Brook.”
At Green Hill’s Farmstead Collection, there is a four-bedroom Weaver 4 that, as well as having stamp duty and legal fees paid, has £14,000 worth of extras including flooring throughout, a kitchen island and comes with furniture.
Over on the Homestead Collection, there is a Pendle 4 that starts at £385,995. This home has an open-plan kitchen/ diner with a kitchen island and bi-fold doors out into the garden. Upstairs, the main bedroom has its own ensuite and the three other double bedrooms share a family bathroom.
At Spinners Brook, the Forge 4 is available with the Easter offer. This home is priced at £319,995 and comes with a spacious entrance hall complete with storage, a cloakroom and utility room. There is a dual aspect kitchen and dining area and a separate lounge with double doors opening directly onto a patio.
Upstairs there is a main bedroom, complete with an ensuite, plus two further double bedrooms and a single. These bedrooms share a family bathroom.
A number of the plots selected in the Easter deal can also have their layout’s customised via Shape Your Home.
Joel added: “Kingswood Homes is the only housebuilder to let customers choose floor plans so if a customer wants their home to have a study or playroom, we can make this happen. Or upstairs, they may want fewer but larger bedrooms, we can do this too. If a customer falls in love with a home on the outside, but the inside floorplan might not work for them, the beauty of Shape Your Home means we can resolve this problem.”
Kingswood Homes has recently received the celebrated five-star rating for the third consecutive year in the Home Builders Federation’s annual customer satisfaction survey. More than 96.8% of its homeowners said that they were satisfied with the quality of their new home and would recommend Kingswood to a friend – the best score for a house builder in the North West.
Kingswood’s show homes and sales centres are open all Easter weekend from 10am-5pm.
