Collingwood Park’s first homes in Darwen to be released at launch event

The much-anticipated development is preparing to release its first homes to market

Bovis Homes is set to release its first homes at Collingwood Park on 13th and 14th September at an exclusive launch event in Blackburn.

Hosted at the nearby Bovis Homes development, Sunnybower Meadow on Whalley Old Road, interested homebuyers will be provided with full details of the house types, specifications, and the wider development plan. Prices will also be released on the day.

Visitors will also have the chance to view the show homes at Sunnybower Meadow to get a taste for the quality offered by Bovis Homes. The first homes available for reservation at Collingwood Park include the four-bedroom Willow, Aspen and Juniper house types. Both the Aspen and Juniper are available to view at Sunnybower Meadow.

The premium design that comes with Bovis Homes means each property at Collingwood Park will feature a luxury yet energy-efficient design. When complete, the development will offer a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The development is situated off Roman Road, with a prime view of Darwen Tower. Homeowners at Collingwood Park will also benefit from the great amenities offered by Darwen town centre, its good transport connections and nearby green space.

Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “Introducing these first homes to homebuyers is a huge milestone for us. I’m really pleased to be able to show homebuyers what we have to offer at an exclusive event we’re holding at our nearby Sunnybower Meadow development, where customers can view our expertly designed show homes. Collingwood Park is set to provide an impressive collection of homes complete with countryside views and a welcoming community in Darwen. Come and visit us on 13th and 14th September to find out more.”

See more information about Collingwood Park on the Bovis Homes website.