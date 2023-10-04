Christmas comes early for Lancashire househunters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The homes at Green Hills in Feniscowles and The Hawthorns in Elswick would be perfect to show off to family on Christmas Day.

Sales director, Lesley Myers, said: “If a move is on the cards but you don’t want to be waiting months for the house to be complete, these homes could be the solution. We have a selection of three and four-bedroom properties available that could be moved into in a matter of weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One home that is available at Green Hills Homestead is the four-bedroom Scarisbrick 4. Priced at £353,995, this home comes with over £15,000 worth of upgrades including an upgraded kitchen and flooring fitted throughout.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cook Christmas dinner in a new Kingswood home

The three properties available at The Hawthorns are the final homes at this development. Interested buyers can take a tour of each home below:

Three-bedroom Haybarn 3 is priced at £309,995: https://youtu.be/VQLDe8CzXSw?si=I3PvtfVKiCdDlXng

Four-bedroom Haybarn 4 is priced at £331,995: https://youtu.be/Z_VCQS8aYzk?si=VSHc907LULmOR1m3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four-bedroom Farmhouse 4 is priced at £425,995: https://youtu.be/iosJtfaXxL0?si=OhpLL-UA7AVi6y4x

Lesley continued: “For those who have an existing home to sell, we also offer the Assisted Move scheme. Once customers have decided they would like to purchase one of our homes, we can arrange to sell their existing property. The steps include a home appraisal by our trusted estate agent partners, which will provide a valuation report. Once a sale is agreed customers can then reserve their dream Kingswood home. The aim is to sell the home within six to eight weeks so if this process is started straight away, a move before Christmas is definitely achievable.”

Kingswood Homes pride themselves on the high quality level of homes they build. Each home comes with an all-inclusive specification meaning they include features such as a Ring doorbell, Nest heating system, AEG appliances including a five-ring gas hob, integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher and floor tiles to the kitchen and bathrooms at no extra cost.

Lesley added: “To sweeten the deal even more, we are also giving customers who reserve these selected four homes a £500 voucher for M&S that they can use towards covering the cost of their Christmas. So they can truly have Christmas on Kingswood!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about these selected plots, speak to Kingswood Homes’ sales teams and quote ‘Christmas’:

The Hawthorns (being sold from Green Hills): 01995 503036

Homestead at Green Hills: Open seven days a week 01254 492179