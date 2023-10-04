Christmas comes early for Lancashire househunters
The homes at Green Hills in Feniscowles and The Hawthorns in Elswick would be perfect to show off to family on Christmas Day.
Sales director, Lesley Myers, said: “If a move is on the cards but you don’t want to be waiting months for the house to be complete, these homes could be the solution. We have a selection of three and four-bedroom properties available that could be moved into in a matter of weeks.”
One home that is available at Green Hills Homestead is the four-bedroom Scarisbrick 4. Priced at £353,995, this home comes with over £15,000 worth of upgrades including an upgraded kitchen and flooring fitted throughout.
The three properties available at The Hawthorns are the final homes at this development. Interested buyers can take a tour of each home below:
Three-bedroom Haybarn 3 is priced at £309,995: https://youtu.be/VQLDe8CzXSw?si=I3PvtfVKiCdDlXng
Four-bedroom Haybarn 4 is priced at £331,995: https://youtu.be/Z_VCQS8aYzk?si=VSHc907LULmOR1m3
Four-bedroom Farmhouse 4 is priced at £425,995: https://youtu.be/iosJtfaXxL0?si=OhpLL-UA7AVi6y4x
Lesley continued: “For those who have an existing home to sell, we also offer the Assisted Move scheme. Once customers have decided they would like to purchase one of our homes, we can arrange to sell their existing property. The steps include a home appraisal by our trusted estate agent partners, which will provide a valuation report. Once a sale is agreed customers can then reserve their dream Kingswood home. The aim is to sell the home within six to eight weeks so if this process is started straight away, a move before Christmas is definitely achievable.”
Kingswood Homes pride themselves on the high quality level of homes they build. Each home comes with an all-inclusive specification meaning they include features such as a Ring doorbell, Nest heating system, AEG appliances including a five-ring gas hob, integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher and floor tiles to the kitchen and bathrooms at no extra cost.
Lesley added: “To sweeten the deal even more, we are also giving customers who reserve these selected four homes a £500 voucher for M&S that they can use towards covering the cost of their Christmas. So they can truly have Christmas on Kingswood!”
To find out more about these selected plots, speak to Kingswood Homes’ sales teams and quote ‘Christmas’:
The Hawthorns (being sold from Green Hills): 01995 503036
Homestead at Green Hills: Open seven days a week 01254 492179
Alternatively, to find out more about pricing and availability visit www.kingswoodhomes.uk.com