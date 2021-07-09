Chorley Flower Show is back and will be bigger than ever with an extra day of fun

The show, which takes place in Astley Park, was forced into being a virtual event last year due to the Government s ban on mass gatherings, and was cancelled in 2018 due to heavy flooding.

This year, organisers hope it will be bigger than ever, and are urging people to get their last-minute entries in.

>>>Click here for more information on this year's show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scenes from the 2019 show

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said “After a really awful year, we’re pleased that we are able to deliver events again, albeit with Covid measures in place, to bring some fun and entertainment to Chorley.

“The Chorley Flower Show is always a fun packed weekend with something for everyone, and along with celebrity gardeners, demonstrations, exhibitors, community gardens, the amateur competition section has been a real highlight since the show started.

“It’s great to see people being able to showcase their gardening talents to visitors who equally love to see what’s on show in the marquee.

“This year’s amateur competitions include Flower Fruit and Vegetable classes, Begonia classes and Floral Art classes – there’s something for everyone, with prizes to be won. So, if you’re a gardening enthusiast or just fancy having a go, get involved, you’ll find the information on the Chorley Flower Show website.”

A 2019 exhibit

The annual show, which is now in its eighth year, will span three days for the first time, from July 30 to August 1.

Highights include:

- A professional exhibitors’ marquee featuring gold-medal winning entrants from some of the country’s biggest shows

- A gardening theatre featuring talks and demonstrations from special guests Martin Fish and Jonathan Moseley

- Horticultural trade stands

- An amateur marquee incorporating flower, fruit and vegetable, begonia and floral art entries

- Family entertainment, including art and craft activities and children’s rides.

- Evening entertainment to include a ‘MOWtown’ evening on Saturday, July 31.

Applications to the amateur floral art competition is now closed, but people wanting to enter the flower, fruit and vegetable classes have until Monday, July 26.

Amateur photographers are also encouraged to get involved by showing their snaps in the Chorley Flower Show Photography competition, details of which can be found in the amateur competition page on the Chorley Flower Show website.

Early bird tickets for the show can be purchased at a reduced price until 26 July 2021 and start at just £6 (group booking day ticket) or £10 (for an adult day ticket), with children (15 years and under) old going free.