Charming and private Lancashire six-bed mansion up for sale for eye-popping £1.5m
Set in 1.2 acres, this Much Hoole property is private, classy, and eye-catching.
By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:48 am
Updated
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:49 am
On the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with Armitstead Barnett, this six-bed home boasts four reception rooms, five bathrooms, an exceptionally high standard finish throughout, a stunning bespoke kitchen, numerous outbuildings, period elegance, sprawling gardens, and garages. Take a look around...
