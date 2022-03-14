Credit: Farrow & Farrow

Unique and characterful nine-bed Lancashire home in former school hall on the market for £280,000

This home needs to be seen to be believed.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:18 pm

On the market for £280,000 with Farrow & Farrow, this nine-bed property is set in an old school hall in Burnley, boasting massively impressive and light living spaces, character for days, a garage, and a paved patio yard. Take a look around...

LancashireBurnley
