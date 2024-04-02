Channel 5's 22 Kids & Counting: sale of Lancs farmhouse to Britain's largest family the Radfords off

When you've got 22 kids (and counting), you certainly need a fair bit of space!

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 12:12 BST

But, unfortunately for any local Lancastrians hoping to call Britain's largest family, The Radfords, neighbours, the recent purported sale of one of the North West's most stunning countryside farmhouses fell through.

As a result, the stars of the Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting will not be calling the property, which is nestled in Lancaster’s Slyne hills and which dates back some 350 years to 1675, home. Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.

1. Sue and Noel Radford with some of their children

Photo Sales

2. Folly Farm (Credit: Houseclub)

Photo Sales

3. Folly Farm (Credit: Houseclub)

Photo Sales

4. Folly Farm (Credit: Houseclub)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancasterChannel 5BritainPropertyMoney