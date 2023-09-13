Twenty planning applications have been lodged with South Ribble Borough Council in the last week.
They include plans for a new XL slide at Withy Grove Park, home extensions and alterations, applications for using a bar’s outdoor area later at night, and a proposal to change a family home into a care home for children with emotional and behavioural issues.
To find out more about some of these plans, click on the pages below.
1. Withy Grove Park, Bamber Bridge
South Ribble Borough Council want to install a 8.9m tall Kompan Giant XL Tower Slide Unit at Withy Grove Park.
The proposed development involves replacing the existing tower unit, which was vandalised, with a new and improved play structure. Photo: Kevin McGuinness
2. Fossdale Moss, Leyland
Oaks Children’s Care is seeking planning permission to use 133 Fossdale Moss as a small specialist care home for three children with emotional and/or behavioural difficulties.
Officially they are seeking a change of use from a dwellinghouse to a care home for up to four young persons in receipt of care. Photo: Google
3. Fox Lane, Leyland
The owner of this house is seeking retrospective Listed Building Consent for the removal of an internal wall to create open dining room at ground floor and reduced height of an internal wall to create bar area within the cellar. Photo: Google
4. 240 Station Road, Bamber Bridge
Taste of Turkey is seeking permission to build a single storey extension to the front of the restaurant to facilitate a covered seating area for customers. Photo: google