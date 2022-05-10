On the market for £475,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this four-bed property on the outskirts of Leyland features a stone-built porch, a family dining room, wood flooring, exposed beams, a kitchen with underfloor heating, a master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and an en suite with a freestanding bath, and a rear garden with flagged patio, lawn, rockery, and a stunning summer house with a cooking area and wood-burner. Take a look around...