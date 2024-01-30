Burscough’s newest retirement developments named in homage to first Earl of Derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the two developments conveniently located next door to one another, they have been cleverly designed to offer the over 55s the best of both worlds. Earls Grange offers a mix of low-maintenance retirement apartments, while Earls Gardens features a range of beautifully designed two-bedroom bungalows to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

Each of the bungalows at Earls Gardens will have private rear gardens, while all properties at Earls Grange will benefit from access to attractively landscaped gardens and a communal lounge, home to regular social events and ideal for forging new friendships.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “At McCarthy Stone, we believe we don’t just have a role to play in helping retirees to live happier, healthier lives, but also in supporting and positively integrating into the communities in which we build. Therefore, we are delighted to be honouring part of Burscough’s heritage through the naming of our new retirement community.

“Our Earls Grange and Earls Gardens developments are set in an enviable location close to Burscough town centre and its many amenities, some with picturesque views that overlook the pond on Chancel Way, making it an ideal setting for those looking to enjoy a relaxing, yet equally vibrant retirement.”

A 24/7 emergency call system and door-camera entry will give homeowners at Earls Grange reassurance and peace of mind, while a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.

Properties at both developments will be available to purchase outright, with the option to part buy, part rent at Earls Grange to make moving even easier.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.