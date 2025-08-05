Bovis Homes offers an exclusive look at two move-in-ready homes

The Beech at Sunnybower Meadow

The Aspen and Beech homes will be open to buyers on 9th and 10th August.

Homebuyers can step inside their future home this weekend as Sunnybower Meadow hosts an exclusive viewing of two of its premium properties.

The spacious four-bedroom detached Aspen and the modern three-bedroom semi-detached Beech will be opened to buyers at the View Home Weekender on 9th and 10th August from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Bovis Homes launched new show homes at Sunnybower Meadow earlier this year; however, this is the first time buyers will be able to step inside a home that could be theirs within a matter of weeks. Both the Aspen and Beech homes are move-in-ready, so the event is an ideal opportunity for buyers to assess the positioning of the homes, size up the rooms and visualise their future inside.

The Aspen at Sunnybower Meadow

Alongside the knowledgeable Bovis Homes team, financial advisers will also be on hand to help buyers understand the options available to them.

The event is also an opportunity for homebuyers to find out more about Bovis Homes’ Deposit Assist Scheme, which is currently available on selected homes at Sunnybower Meadow. The scheme means that if a friend or family member contributes a minimum of 5% towards a loved one's deposit, they will receive £2,000 as a thank you, and the buyer will receive £5,000 to help with their move.

Sunnybower Meadow currently has a range of three and four-bedroom homes available with prices starting at £250,000, which buyers can reserve for just £99.

Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “View home events are ideal for those considering a new-build home but would rather see the property before they commit to a reservation. This event is an exclusive opportunity to view the fantastic Beech design at Sunnybower Meadow alongside the existing Aspen, Rowan, and Juniper show homes. The high specification Bovis Homes layout, coupled with the incentives we currently have on offer, makes it an ideal time to purchase a new home in Blackburn.”

Find out more about the homes available at Sunnybower Meadow and book a visit to the view home event here.