Boiler expert shares ‘ideal’ temperature to heat your home or risk frozen pipes
As the winter months approach, Dan Cartwright, a renowned boiler expert from New Boiler Installation Glasgow, shares essential advice for homeowners looking to optimise their heating systems while maintaining energy efficiency.
"With the onset of colder weather, understanding how to efficiently heat your home is crucial," says Cartwright. "While it's tempting to turn up the heat during the chillier days, there are more effective ways to manage your home's temperature without incurring high energy costs."
Optimal Temperature Settings for Efficiency and Comfort
According to Cartwright, the ideal room temperature during the winter should be between 18°C to 20°C. "This range ensures comfort while also being energy-efficient," he explains. "It's important to avoid overworking your boiler, as this can lead to unnecessary energy consumption and higher bills."
Smart Thermostats: A Game Changer in Heating Management
Cartwright emphasises the role of smart thermostats in modern heating management. "With smart thermostats, you can easily programme your heating schedule to suit your daily routine, offering both convenience and cost savings," he notes. "These devices allow for precise control, ensuring your home is warm when needed and conserving energy when you’re away."
Busting Myths: The Truth About Continuous Heating
One common misconception Cartwright addresses is the idea that leaving the heating on all the time reduces energy costs. "This is simply not true," he states. "Boilers work best when they heat up as per the home’s demand. Constant running not only wastes energy but also strains the system."
Preventing Frozen Pipes: Minimum Temperature Settings
Another critical point Cartwright raises concerns the prevention of frozen pipes. "During the peak of winter, it’s advisable to keep your thermostat set to at least 10°C, even when you’re not home. This helps prevent your pipes from freezing, which can cause significant damage and inconvenience."