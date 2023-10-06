Boiler expert gives five tips for preventing a frozen condensate pipe this winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fortunately, Mark McShane, a top gas engineer and the owner of Boiler Cover UK, is here to share his expert knowledge. Mark from Boiler Cover UK provides 5 simple tips to keep your boiler's condensate pipe from freezing this winter.

Five Expert Tips

1. Insulate the Pipe: Mark suggests wrapping the pipe in good quality insulation material. "It's a bit like giving your pipe a warm winter coat," he says. This helps in keeping the cold out and the warmth in.

Simple tips to keep your boiler's condensate pipe from freezing this winter. Photo: Boiler Cover UK

2. Regular Checks: “Make it a habit to check the outside pipes, especially during very cold days,” advises Mark. Ensure they are not blocked by snow or ice.

3. Keep Heating On Low: Instead of turning the heating off when you're out, Mark recommends keeping it on a low setting. "This keeps some warmth circulating and reduces the risk of freezing," he explains.

4.Re-route The Pipe: If the pipe is in a place where it gets very cold, think about moving it. "Sometimes, a simple change in position can make a big difference," Mark adds.

5.Seek Expert Help: If you're unsure about the condition of your condensate pipe or how to protect it, it's always best to call in an expert. Mark notes, “A quick professional check-up can save a lot of trouble later on.”

Encountered a Frozen Pipe? Here's What to Do:A frozen condensate pipe is a common winter problem, but fear not, as Mark offers a step-by-step guide:

Spotting the Issue: An error message or flashing light on your boiler and a gurgling noise might suggest a frozen pipe. “The most common place for freezing is the outdoor section of the pipe,” Mark comments.

Gently Thawing: If you can access the pipe, pour warm (not boiling) water over it. “Use a jug or a hot water bottle and be patient. It might take a little time to thaw,” explains Mark.

Re-start Your Boiler: Once the pipe seems thawed, try resetting your boiler. If it’s still not working, it’s time to call in the professionals.

Call for Help: "If at any point you're unsure or the boiler isn’t re-starting, call a qualified engineer," Mark emphasises. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.