Blackburn’s new builds triple in popularity
Interest in new homes for sale in Blackburn has soared by 271%, reveals local housebuilder Countryside Homes.
According to data from SEO tool SEMRush, searches for ‘new build homes Blackburn’ have also increased by 84% year on year. And it's not just new homes in the area gaining interest. Searches for all ‘homes for sale in Blackburn’ have grown by 50% year on year too, as the local market continues to heat up.
The town has risen in popularity in recent years as homebuyers have recognised its balance of urban and rural, strong connectivity, affordable housing, good amenities and vibrant community. As a result, Countryside Homes’ Brookfield Vale development in Blackburn has seen a surge in popularity this year. It now has just a handful of homes remaining with prices starting at £230,000.
Blackburn’s new build boom is showing no signs of slowing down as both Bovis Homes and Linden Homes prepare to launch new developments this year. Collingwood Park from Bovis and Cooper Fields from Linden promise a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, designed to suit homebuyers of all stages.
This follows Bovis Homes’ launch in the region when it opened Sunnybower Meadow on Whalley Old Road earlier this year.
Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “Blackburn’s property market is booming. The influx of new homes in the region has opened the doors to homeownership for more locals and those further afield. Brookfield Vale has been a real success story for us, we’ve welcomed many happy homebuyers who want to enjoy the amenities that Blackburn has to offer. With the upcoming launches of Collingwood Park and Cooper Fields, I’m looking forward to seeing more people find their dream home in this growing town.”
To find out more about the final homes at Brookfield Vale, visit: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/lancashire/brookfield-vale-blackburn