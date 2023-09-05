News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Train carrying 40 passengers crashes into tractor on level crossing
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Best Garden Centres in Lancashire including Barton Grange, Lytham St Annes Garden Centre, Ashton Hall , Read Garden Centre

If you're a gardening enthusiast, Lancashire should be on your must-visit list.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST

Our picturesque county in boasts stunning natural scenery and an abundance of gardens that are sure to inspire your green thumb.

As the splendid weather returns in full swing, why not take this opportunity to step outside and transform your own green space into a vibrant garden paradise?

Whether you're into herbs, shrubs, potted plants, or even garden furniture, Lancashire has a fantastic selection of garden centres that cater to all your gardening needs.

Some must-visit garden centres include:

Undefined: readMore
Barton Grange Garden Centre

1. Barton Grange Garden Centre

Barton Grange Garden Centre Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Stydd Gardens

2. Stydd Gardens

Stydd Gardens Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bay View Garden Centre

3. Bay View Garden Centre

Bay View Garden Centre Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Greenlands Farm Village

4. Greenlands Farm Village

Greenlands Farm Village Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBarton Grange