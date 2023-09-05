Best Garden Centres in Lancashire including Barton Grange, Lytham St Annes Garden Centre, Ashton Hall , Read Garden Centre
If you're a gardening enthusiast, Lancashire should be on your must-visit list.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Our picturesque county in boasts stunning natural scenery and an abundance of gardens that are sure to inspire your green thumb.
As the splendid weather returns in full swing, why not take this opportunity to step outside and transform your own green space into a vibrant garden paradise?
Whether you're into herbs, shrubs, potted plants, or even garden furniture, Lancashire has a fantastic selection of garden centres that cater to all your gardening needs.
Some must-visit garden centres include:
Undefined: readMore
1 / 4