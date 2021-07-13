Beautiful three-storey, five-bed Buckshaw Village home with showstopper rear garden with fire-pit on the market for £600,000
This Buckshaw Village home is certainly an eye-catcher.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:45 pm
On the market for £600,000 with Red Rose, this five-bed, three-storey property features landscaped gardens to the front, main family lounge with fireplace, study, fitted kitchen leading through to a dining room, a master bedroom with with dressing room and en-suite, a double garage, and a 'showstopper' of a garden with paved patio area and in-built fire pit. Take a look around...
