On the market for £725,000 with David Davies Sales & Lettings, The Elms is a three-bed detached property in Ashton-in-Makerfield which dates back to 1830, when it was built as a Baronial home by Lord Gerard. It now features many original period features, magnificent tree-lined grounds, a stunning feature staircase, a large living room, a formal dining room with bay window, a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, and spacious bedrooms. Take a look around...