Beautiful Grade II-listed Chorley farmhouse with character features and two-bed annexe on the market for £895,000
This period farmhouse is a gorgeous Grade II-listed property.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £895,000 with Arnold & Phillips, this three-bed Chorley property has a number of character features a wonderful farmhouse-style kitchen with an Aga, a family lounge centred around a stone chimney and open-grate fireplace, a dual-aspect master bedroom with en suite, gardens to the front and rear, and a two-bed bungalow annexe to boot. Take a look around...
