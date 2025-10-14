Ideally situated on the highly sought-after Highgate Avenue this spacious four-bedroom detached home offers a perfect blend of classic character and modern comfort.

Stylish, bright, and ready to move into, the property features three generous reception rooms, a study, a modern kitchen with breakfast bar, utility room, and a downstairs WC - making it ideal for families, professionals or those seeking multi-generational living.

Outside, the property boasts mature gardens with a private sitting area, providing a tranquil space for relaxation. A large driveway offers ample off-road parking, while the surrounding area boasts excellent schools, local shops, and easy transport links to Preston city centre and beyond.

Beautifully maintained throughout, this charming home offers both comfort and practicality in equal measure-a fantastic opportunity to own a stylish property in a well-connected part of Fulwood.

Take a look inside and discover everything this inviting home has to offer.

On the market for £550,000 with Kingswood Estate Agents, Fulwood.