Beat the cost of living in a new home in Darwen

But at Tower Gardens, Elan Homes has a choice of detached homes available from £249,995 – that’s around 80% of the price of the average detached property in the town.

Plus, the homebuilder is offering buyers the chance to access lower mortgage interest rates and therefore lower monthly mortgage repayments through Own New Rate Reducer.

Elan regional sales director Marie Morris explained: “People often assume that a new home comes with a premium, but we’d encourage buyers to have an open mind when looking for a new home in Darwen. When you look at the Land Registry data our detached homes at Tower Gardens are competitively priced for the area.

The three-bedroom detached Marford from Elan Homes at Tower Gardens, Darwen

“Plus, the average sold price data only tells part of the story. It doesn’t acknowledge the condition of the properties sold or if the new owners have had to budget for repairs or renovations on top of the purchase price or what their energy bills are likely to be. New homes offer an energy efficient solution to modern living, without the need for costly home improvements. Plus, Own New Rate Reducer is available exclusively to new build homes. Essentially, we pay a subsidy so that our customers can access lower interest rates and enjoy reduced monthly payments during the initial mortgage period.”

Selected homes at Tower Gardens can be purchased using Own New Rate Reducer Alternatively, Elan can offer a 5% deposit boost.

Current prices start from £219,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Ripley.

The three-bedroom Marford is available from £249,995, while four-bedroom detached homes can be purchased from £304,995 for a Rochester style property.

Selected homes are available with an upgraded kitchen and turfed rear garden.

Elan’s homes are being built close to Lower Darwen Primary School, meaning it’s ideal for families.

There’s a choice of supermarkets within a 10-minute drive while Darwen town centre is home to a mix of independent businesses plus a thriving market, while the market square hosts a variety of events.